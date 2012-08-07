* More investors turn neutral on Treasuries in week
* Lowest levels of short investors since February
* Active clients stick with bond holdings vs week ago
NEW YORK, Aug 7 Investors turned more cautious
on U.S. government debt as hopes of more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve offset bets on European leaders coming up with a
plan to contain the region's debt crisis and a mildly
encouraging domestic payroll data.
The share of investors who said on Monday they were "neutral"
on U.S. government, or holding Treasuries equal to their
portfolio benchmarks, rose to 72 percent, up from 68 percent
previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said on Tuesday in its
weekly Treasury client survey.
Two weeks ago, the share of neutral investors was 60
percent.
Benchmark Treasury yields have risen from their record lows
about 1-1/2 weeks ago, but they are still at levels suggesting
anxiety about the euro zone debt crisis and the global economy.
Given the uncertainty over the economy, investors seem
reluctant to short Treasuries and other safehaven investments,
the survey data showed.
The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer
Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 11 percent from
previous week's 15 percent, J.P. Morgan said.
This was the lowest level of outright shorts since Feb. 13,
the bank said.
The share of investors who said they were "long" U.S.
government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio
benchmarks, held at 17 percent for a second week.
Last week, the share of long investors suffered a 9
percentage point drop, which was the steepest weekly decline in
long positions since Aug. 15, 2011.
Until the Fed and the European Central Bank signal concrete
moves on more stimulus, investors are focusing on making room
for this week's $72 billion Treasuries' supply, part of this
week's August refunding, analysts said.
The selling on Tuesday to prepare for the supply sent
longer-dated yields to their highest levels in about a month.
The U.S. Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes
later on Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year debt
on Wednesday and $16 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
On the open market, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note
was trading at 1.618 percent, up 5.5 basis points on
the day. On July 25, the 10-year yield set a record
low of 1.3810 percent, according to Reuters data.
In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, active clients who are
viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries showed no
overall changes in their bond positions from last week.
Active clients include market makers and hedge funds.
The share of these investors who said they were long
Treasuries stood at 8 percent for a second week.
The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to
their benchmarks remained at 77 percent, which is the highest
level since June 4.
The percentage of active traders who were short held steady
at 15 percent.