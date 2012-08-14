NEW YORK Aug 14 Investors were slightly more
optimistic on the outlook for U.S. government debt on the week,
although the vast majority continued to hold a neutral outlook
as yields hover near two-month highs, according to a survey
released on Tuesday.
The share of investors who said on Monday they were "long"
U.S. government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their
portfolio benchmarks, rose to 19 percent from 17 percent the
previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly
Treasury client survey.
The share of investors who said they were "neutral" on U.S.
government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio
benchmarks, held steady on the week at 72 percent.
The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer
Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 9 percent from
previous week's 11 percent, J.P. Morgan said.
This was the lowest level of outright shorts since Feb. 13,
the bank said.
The slight move to more long positions comes after benchmark
10-year Treasury note yields last week touched
1.7310 percent, marking the highest since late May. Yields on
Tuesday reached to just below that level at 1.7309 percent.
Yields have been trending higher since touching a record low
near 1.3820 percent on July 25.
In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, the share of active clients
-- who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries
and include market makers and hedge funds -- with long positions
rose to 15 percent from 8 percent the previous week.
The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to
their benchmarks held steady at 77 percent, while the share of
active traders who were short dipped to 8 percent from 15
percent.