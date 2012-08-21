NEW YORK Aug 21 Investors remained mostly
neutral on the outlook for U.S. government debt on the week in
uncertainty over the outlook for Europe's debt crisis and
speculation whether the Federal Reserve will buy more debt in an
effort to stimulate the economy.
The share of investors who said on Monday they were
"neutral" on U.S. government debt, or holding Treasuries equal
to their portfolio benchmarks, was 72 percent which was
unchanged on the week, J.P. Morgan Securities said in its weekly
Treasury client survey.
The share of investors who said they were "long" on U.S.
government debt, or holding more Treasuries than their portfolio
benchmarks, was also unchanged on the week at 19 percent.
The share of investors who were "short", or holding fewer
Treasuries than their benchmarks, held steady at 9 percent.
Investors are uncertain how the euro zone debt crisis will
play out, and whether the Fed will introduce another round of
quantitative easing in an effort to boost the economy.
Worries over Europe and the sluggish pace of global growth
pushed benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields to a
record low of 1.38 percent in late July. Ten-year yields were
trading at 1.85 percent on Tuesday.
In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, the share of active clients
-- who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries
and include market makers and hedge funds -- with long positions
fell to 8 percent from 15 percent the previous week.
The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to
their benchmarks held steady at 77 percent, while the share of
active traders who were short rose to 15 percent from 8 percent.