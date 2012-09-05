NEW YORK, Sept 5 Investors were more pessimistic
on the outlook for U.S. government debt in the latest week,
although most remained neutral amid speculation the Federal
Reserve might soon introduce a new round of economic stimulus.
The share of investors who said on Tuesday they were "short"
on U.S. government debt, or holding less Treasuries than their
portfolio benchmarks, rose to 11 percent from 4 percent the
previous week, J.P. Morgan Securities said on Wednesday in its
weekly Treasury client survey.
The share of investors who said they were "neutral" on U.S.
government debt, or holding Treasuries equal to their portfolio
benchmarks, fell to 68 percent from 75 percent the week
previous.
The share of investors who were "long", or holding more
Treasuries than their benchmarks, was unchanged on the week at
21 percent.
Investors have been upping expectations for another economic
stimulus program from the Fed after central bank Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Friday that progress in bringing down
unemployment was too slow, and the central bank would act as
needed to strengthen the economic recovery.
Speculation centers around the Fed potentially announcing a
new program of buying of Treasuries or mortgage-backed
securities -- or both -- at its next policy meeting Sept. 12-13.
In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, the share of active clients,
who are viewed as taking on speculative bets in Treasuries and
include market makers and hedge funds, with short positions rose
to 15 percent from zero the previous week.
The share of active clients who owned Treasuries equal to
their benchmarks fell to 62 percent from 85 percent the week
previous, while the share of active traders who were long rose
to 23 percent from 15 percent.