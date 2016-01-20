NEW YORK Jan 20 Bond investors increased their net bearish, or short, bets on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries relative to their bullish, or long, bets to the highest level in two months, according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Wednesday.

The survey signaled some investors scaled back their holdings in longer-dated U.S. government debt in the wake of a safe-haven rally in the Treasuries market spurred by anxiety about tumbling oil prices and slowing Chinese economic growth.

Demand for low-risk U.S. government debt sent the benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield to its lowest level in 2-1/2 months earlier Wednesday.

The share of "short" investors who said on Tuesday they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks rose to 22 percent, from 20 percent last week.

The share of "long" investors who said they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks held at 16 percent for a second week.

The share of short investors was greater than the share of long investors by 6 percentage points, up from 4 points last week. This was the most net shorts since Nov. 23, 2015, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of "neutral" investors who said they were holding amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks fell to 62 percent from 64 percent last week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Nick Zieminski)