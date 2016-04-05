NEW YORK, April 5 Investors who are bullish on
longer-dated U.S. Treasuries outnumbered those bearish on them
by the most since late 2013 in the latest week, according to a
J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.
The U.S. Treasuries market has rallied since a week ago
after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said the U.S. central
bank should proceed "cautiously" in raising interest rates due
to global risks on the U.S. economy.
Longer-dated Treasury yields fell to their lowest levels in
more than a month on Tuesday, while interest rates futures
implied traders are expecting no more than one rate increase in
2016.
J.P. Morgan's survey showed the share of "long" investors,
who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S.
government debt than their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 23
percent from 18 percent in the prior week.
The share of "short" investors, who said they were holding
fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 16
percent from 18 percent, J.P. Morgan said.
The difference of 7 percentage points between long and short
investors was the biggest since Nov. 18, 2013, J.P. Morgan said.
The upbeat outlook on U.S. government debt was unshaken
despite stronger-than-forecast data on U.S. payrolls and factory
activity data on Friday.
A week ago, the shares of long and short investors were
equal.
The share of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding
amounts of longer-dated Treasuries that match their benchmarks,
fell to 61 percent from 64 percent.
Active clients surveyed by J.P. Morgan were even more
bullish on longer-dated Treasuries, with half of them saying
they were long.
Active clients include market makers and hedge funds, which
are seen to take on speculative bets in Treasuries,
Net longs' share of this group doubled to 40 percent, the
highest since Nov. 1, 2010.
On Tuesday, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield
was 1.720 percent, down 6 basis points from late on Monday.
Earlier on Tuesday, the yield hit 1.718 percent, the lowest
since March 1, according to Reuters data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)