NEW YORK, July 23 Investors raised their longer-dated U.S. Treasuries holdings in the latest week after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke sought to reduce worries about rising interest rates, according to a survey released on Tuesday.

J.P. Morgan Securities, which conducted the survey, said 23 percent of its Treasuries clients on Monday were "long" in their duration on U.S. government debt or owned more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 21 percent last week.

By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors add duration or interest rate risk to their portfolios in anticipation of a market rally, when longer-dated bonds generate higher returns than shorter-dated debt.

Investors have added longer-dated Treasuries since the start of the third quarter following a stampede out of bond funds and exchange-traded funds in late May and June due to fears the U.S. central bank might pare its $85 billion monthly bond purchases later this year and soon follow it with a series of rate hikes.

The market sell-off, which was also stoked by stronger-than-expected jobs data, propelled benchmark yields to 23-month highs in early July. It also kindled concerns about mortgage rates and other interest rates rising too quickly and derailing the economy.

Investors grew less anxious about holding longer-dated Treasuries after Bernanke's semi-annual testimony before Congress.

While sticking closely to the timeline he first announced last month that the Fed would halt its current round of bond buying by mid-2014 when unemployment was projected to be around 7 percent, Bernanke stressed that nothing was certain regarding less bond-purchasing. "Our asset purchases depend on economic and financial developments, but they are by no means on a preset course," he said.

He added the Fed will likely hold short-term rates near zero for a long time even after it stops buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

Longer-dated Treasuries yields hit a two-week low last week in the wake of Bernanke's testimony.

In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose slightly to 2.514 percent but were still below 2.755 percent reached earlier this month, which was a level not seen since August 2011, according to Reuters data.

In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, 13 percent of its Treasuries clients said they were "short" in duration of Treasuries, or owning fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, unchanged from a week earlier.

The share of "longs" exceeded "shorts" by 10 percentage points in the latest week, compared with 8 points last week, J.P. Morgan said.

The share of investors who held Treasuries equal to benchmarks slipped to 64 percent from 66 percent a week earlier.

Among active clients, viewed as making speculative bets in Treasuries, 8 percent said they were short in duration versus their benchmarks, down from 15 percent a week earlier.

The survey showed 15 percent in active "longs," unchanged from the previous week.

This was the first time since mid-June that active longs exceeded active shorts, J.P. Morgan said.

Seventy-seven percent said their longer-dated Treasuries holdings matched benchmarks, up from 70 percent the prior week.

J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are speculative accounts and 15 percent are central banks and sovereign wealth funds.

It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative accounts and the rest are money managers.