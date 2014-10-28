NEW YORK Oct 28 The share of investors neutral
on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries hit a nine-month high ahead of a
two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting, according to a J.P.
Morgan Securities survey Tuesday.
Investor caution remained elevated after turbulent trading
on Oct. 15, when there was a stampede to exit bets against
Treasuries and rising U.S. interest rates due to worries about
slowing global economic growth and the potential spread of the
deadly Ebola virus in the United States.
The share of neutral investors, or those who said they were
holding long-dated government bonds equal to their portfolio
benchmarks, rose to 67 percent from 65 percent a week ago.
This was the biggest weekly share of neutral investors since
Jan. 21, J.P. Morgan said.
Since the rush to close out "short" bets against Treasuries
two weeks ago, the share of investors who said Monday they were
"short" longer-dated U.S. government debt declined to 20 percent
from 22 percent a week earlier.
By holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries, investors reduce
the duration risk, or sensitivity of their portfolios in
anticipation of a rise in interest rates. A rate rise causes the
prices of longer-dated bonds to fall more than the prices of
shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger losses.
Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce higher returns
than short-term debt in a market rally.
The share of long investors, or those who said they held
more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, held at 13
percent for a second week.
Investors and traders expect Fed policymakers will likely
hold rates near zero at least into mid-2015 on signs of some
slowing in domestic business activities after a fairly strong
quarter.
The Federal Open Market Committee will meet on Tuesday and
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)