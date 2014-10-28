NEW YORK Oct 28 The share of investors neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries hit a nine-month high ahead of a two-day Federal Reserve policy meeting, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey Tuesday.

Investor caution remained elevated after turbulent trading on Oct. 15, when there was a stampede to exit bets against Treasuries and rising U.S. interest rates due to worries about slowing global economic growth and the potential spread of the deadly Ebola virus in the United States.

The share of neutral investors, or those who said they were holding long-dated government bonds equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 67 percent from 65 percent a week ago.

This was the biggest weekly share of neutral investors since Jan. 21, J.P. Morgan said.

Since the rush to close out "short" bets against Treasuries two weeks ago, the share of investors who said Monday they were "short" longer-dated U.S. government debt declined to 20 percent from 22 percent a week earlier.

By holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries, investors reduce the duration risk, or sensitivity of their portfolios in anticipation of a rise in interest rates. A rate rise causes the prices of longer-dated bonds to fall more than the prices of shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger losses.

Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce higher returns than short-term debt in a market rally.

The share of long investors, or those who said they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, held at 13 percent for a second week.

Investors and traders expect Fed policymakers will likely hold rates near zero at least into mid-2015 on signs of some slowing in domestic business activities after a fairly strong quarter.

The Federal Open Market Committee will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)