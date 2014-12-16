NEW YORK Dec 16 Investors reduced holdings in
longer-dated U.S. Treasuries ahead of a two-day meeting of the
Fed's policy setting group which analysts say might signal
intention to raise interest rates in 2015, according to a J.P.
Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday.
The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its meeting
later Tuesday as many Wall Street economists forecast it would
consider moving away from its near zero interest rate policy by
the end of 2015.
The share of long investors, or those who said on Monday
they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks,
slipped to 15 percent from 20 percent from the prior week.
This was the smallest share of longs since Nov. 10, J.P.
Morgan said.
By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors raise the
duration or sensitivity of their portfolios in anticipation of a
fall in yields or a protracted period of steady yields.
If yields drop, the prices of longer-dated bonds rise more
than the prices of shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger
profit.
Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce bigger losses
than short-term debt when yields rise.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell to two-month lows
early Tuesday near 2.00 percent on disappointing economic news
on Europe and Asia and a collapse in oil prices that tumbled
below $54 a barrel in New York.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes
was last 2.061 percent on Tuesday, down 5.5 basis points from
late on Monday and 2.220 percent a week earlier.
The share of investors who said they were "short"
longer-dated Treasuries fell to 24 percent from 27 percent last
week.
The difference in the share of short investors greater than
the share in long investors grew to 9 percent from 7 percent,
J.P. Morgan said.
Meanwhile, the share of all investors who said they were
neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries rose to 61 percent from
53 percent.
Among active investors, who are viewed as making
speculative bets on Treasuries, 17 percent said they held more
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, nearly half from
33 percent the previous week.
Twenty-five percent of them said they were short
longer-dated U.S. government debt, the same level as the prior
week.
The share of active clients who said they were neutral rose
to 58 percent from last week's 42 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)