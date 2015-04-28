NEW YORK, April 28 The net number of investors
who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries rose to the
highest level in seven months ahead of a two-day meeting of
Federal Reserve policymakers, according to a J.P. Morgan
Securities survey released on Tuesday.
The net short, or the difference between the share of
investors who said they were holding fewer U.S. longer-dated
Treasuries than the share of those who said they were holding
more longer-dated issues than their benchmarks, rose to 21
percent on Monday from 17 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan
said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)