NEW YORK May 27 The net number of investors bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries fell to its lowest in seven weeks as the global bond market stabilized from a recent rout, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Wednesday

The net short, or the difference between the share of investors who said they were holding fewer U.S. longer-dated Treasuries and the share of those holding more longer-dated issues than their benchmarks, fell to 13 percent on Tuesday from 19 percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan said.

The net short is the lowest since the week of April 6, it said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)