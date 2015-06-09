NEW YORK, June 9 Investor sentiment on U.S. Treasuries improved a bit from its worst level in nine years, even as the dumping of bonds pushed benchmark yields to their highest in seven months, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.

Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the share of "short" investors who hold less longer-dated debt versus portfolio benchmarks and the share of "long" investors who hold more longer-dated debt than benchmarks, fell to 30 percent on Monday.

A week ago, net shorts in longer-dated U.S. government debt was 32 percent, the highest level since May 5, 2006, J.P. Morgan said.

The U.S. Treasuries market had just booked its worst week in three months as a surprisingly strong payrolls report in May, released last Friday, raised expectations the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as September.

In late morning trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was 2.433 percent, up 5 basis points from late on Monday. Earlier, the 10-year yield hit a seven-month high of 2.449 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)