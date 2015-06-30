Moment of truth for the euro as France votes
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
NEW YORK, June 30 Investors added longer-dated U.S. Treasuries to their portfolios as uncertainty over the outcome of the debt talks between Greece and its creditors stoked safe-haven demand for U.S. government debt, a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday showed.
The share of "long" investors who said on Monday they were holding more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio benchmarks rose to 18 percent from 16 percent the previous week.
The share of "short" investors who said they were holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell to 29 percent from 34 percent last week.
Greece was on path to miss a $1.77 billion debt repayment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday in the absence of a cash-for-reform deal with its creditors. This may hasten its exit from the euro zone bloc and put stress on financial markets, analysts said.
EU authorities made a last-minute offer to salvage a bailout deal that could keep Greece in the euro zone on Tuesday.
Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference between the shares of "short" and "long" investors, fell to 11 percent from 18 percent.
Four weeks ago, the net shorts in longer-dated U.S. government debt was 32 percent, the highest level since May 5, 2006.
The level of "neutral" investors, who said they were holding longer-dated bonds equal to their benchmarks rose to 53 percent from 50 percent a week ago.
In mid-morning U.S. trading, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries was 2.346 percent, up 1.5 basis points from Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Peter Galloway)
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.
LONDON The fate of the European Union and the euro could hang on the outcome of Sunday's French presidential election.