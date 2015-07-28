NEW YORK, July 28 The weekly number of investors
who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries led their
bullish counterparts by the slimmest margin in over five months,
according to a J.P. Morgan survey released on Tuesday.
The share of "short" investors who said on Monday they were
holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks fell
to 22 percent from 33 percent last week.
The share of "long" investors who said they were holding
more longer-dated U.S. government debt than their portfolio
benchmarks rose to 17 percent from 15 percent the prior week.
Net shorts on longer-dated Treasuries, or the difference
between the shares of "short" and "long" investors, fell to 5
percent, which was the lowest level sine Feb. 23. They were
below previous week's 18 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)