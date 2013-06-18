* Most Treasuries "longs" since mid-January - JPMorgan
* Survey shows net long vs net short a week earlier
NEW YORK, June 18 More investors raised their
positions in longer-dated U.S. Treasuries holdings in the latest
week in advance of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting,
according to a survey released on Tuesday.
A total of 19 percent of its Treasuries clients said on
Monday they were "long" in their duration on U.S. government
debt, or owning more longer-dated Treasuries than their
benchmarks, up from 11 percent a week earlier, the latest J.P.
Morgan Securities survey showed.
This was the highest share of its clients who said they were
long in their duration in about five months.
By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors add
duration or interest rate risk to their portfolios in
anticipation of a market rally when longer-dated bonds generate
higher returns than shorter-dated debt.
Treasuries prices have slid and their yields have jumped in
recent weeks due to worries the U.S. central bank might reduce
its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities later this year, as the U.S. economy
has shown tentative signs of sustainable growth.
The rebound in Treasuries longs likely stemmed from
bargain-minded investors who bought them after their
longer-dated yields rose to 14-month highs last week.
There has also been a persistent view the Fed will stick
with its current pace of bond purchases as long as unemployment
remains high and inflation runs below its 2 percent target.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes traded 7/32
lower in price early Tuesday with a yield of 2.203 percent, up
2.5 basis points from late on Monday. The 10-year yield reached
a 14-month high of 2.293 percent a week ago.
The Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's
policy-setting body, will convene later Tuesday. It is expected
to release a policy statement and economic forecasts at 2 p.m.
(1800 GMT) on Wednesday, followed by a conference with Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke.
The bond market has stabilized in recent days, although
intraday volatility remained high. This suggested there are
fewer investors who are "short" in their Treasuries duration, or
own fewer longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks.
In J.P. Morgan's latest survey, a total of 15 percent of its
Treasuries clients said they were "short," down from 28 percent
a week earlier.
The share of "longs" exceeded "shorts" by 4 percentage
points in the latest week, compared with a week ago when shorts
exceeded longs by 17 points, J.P. Morgan said.
The share of investors who said they held Treasuries equal
to their benchmarks rose to 66 percent, from 61 a week earlier.
Among active clients, who are viewed as making speculative
bets in Treasuries, 77 percent said their longer-dated
Treasuries holdings matched their benchmarks, up from 61 percent
the prior week.
The survey showed 15 percent of active "longs," up from 8
percent the prior week.
Only 8 percent of active clients said they were short in
duration versus their benchmarks, down sharply from 31 percent a
week earlier.
J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients
weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are
speculative accounts and 15 percent are central banks and
sovereign wealth funds.
It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their
Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative
accounts and the rest are money managers.