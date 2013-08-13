NEW YORK Aug 13 Most investors increased their
holdings of longer-dated Treasuries, betting their yields will
decline after last week's $72 billion supply for the
government's quarterly refunding, according to a survey released
on Tuesday by J.P. Morgan Securities.
The share of investors who said on Monday that their
holdings of longer-dated U.S. government debt topped their
holdings of portfolio benchmarks rose to 21 percent from 15
percent a week earlier, J.P. Morgan Securities said.
By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors increase
the duration, or interest rate, risk to their portfolios in
expectation of a market rally, which generally causes
longer-dated bonds to generate higher returns than shorter-dated
debt.
In J.P. Morgan's survey of its Treasuries clients, 64
percent said they were "neutral" in their duration on U.S.
government debt, or owned longer-dated Treasuries equal to their
benchmarks, down from 70 percent last week.
Fifteen percent of its Treasuries clients said they were
"short" in duration of Treasuries, or owning fewer longer-dated
Treasuries than their benchmarks, unchanged from a week earlier.
The share of "longs" exceeded "shorts" in the latest week by
6 percentage points, compared with a week ago when the share of
longs matched shorts, J.P. Morgan said.
In early Tuesday trading, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields
rose 9 basis points to 2.714 percent following data
that supported a view of moderate U.S. economic growth.
Among active clients, viewed as making speculative bets in
Treasuries, 62 percent said their longer-dated Treasuries
holdings matched benchmarks, down from 77 percent the prior
week.
Twenty-three percent of active investors said they held more
longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 8 percent
last week, while 15 percent said they were short in duration
versus their benchmarks, unchanged from last week.
J.P. Morgan surveys 40 to 60 of its Treasuries clients
weekly, of which 60 percent are fund managers, 25 percent are
speculative accounts, and 15 percent are central banks and
sovereign wealth funds.
It asks 10 to 20 of its active clients each week about their
Treasuries holdings, of which 70 percent are speculative
accounts and the rest are money managers.