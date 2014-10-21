NEW YORK Oct 21 The share of investors who are neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries rose to a five-month high as fears about slowing global growth triggered a massive exit out of bearish bond bets last week, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey released on Tuesday.

The share of neutral investors, or those who said they were holding long-dated government bonds equal to their portfolio benchmarks, rose to 65 percent from 54 percent a week earlier.

This was the biggest weekly share of neutral investors since May 19, J.P. Morgan said.

The rise in caution stemmed from extremely volatile trading last Wednesday, when the 10-year yield tumbled to a 16-month low of 1.865 percent due to a flood of buying in long-dated Treasuries to exit "short" bets against them.

The share of investors who said on Monday that they were "short" longer-dated U.S. government debt fell to 22 percent from 26 percent a week earlier.

By holding fewer longer-dated Treasuries, investors reduce the duration risk, or sensitivity of their portfolios in anticipation of a rise in interest rates. A rate rise causes the prices of longer-dated bonds to fall more than the prices of shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger losses.

Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce higher returns than short-term debt in a market rally.

Before Wednesday, many investors had expected long-dated Treasuries to lag in the coming months, based on the view that the Federal Reserve might consider raising short-term interest rates in mid-2015.

However, disappointing overseas growth data and uneven domestic economic readings fed jitters about a weakening global economy and raised bets that U.S. policy-makers might delay any plans to raise rates.

After last week's yield drop, analysts said the Treasuries market had turned expensive.

The share of long investors, or those who said they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks, fell to 13 percent from 20 percent a week earlier. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)