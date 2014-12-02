NEW YORK Dec 2 Investors turned most upbeat on
U.S. Treasuries in nearly eight months as a weakening global
economic outlook bolstered bets bond yields would stay low for a
longer period, according to a J.P. Morgan Securities survey
released on Tuesday.
The share of long investors, or those who said on Monday
they held more longer-dated Treasuries than their benchmarks,
rose to 22 percent from 17 percent from the prior week.
By holding more longer-dated Treasuries, investors raise the
duration, or sensitivity of their portfolios in anticipation of
a fall in yields or a protracted period of steady yields.
If yields drop, the prices of longer-dated bonds rise more
than the prices of shorter-dated debt, resulting in larger
profit.
Conversely, longer-dated Treasuries produce bigger losses
than short-term debt when yields rise.
The share of investors who said they were "short"
longer-dated Treasuries stood at 20 percent for a second week.
There was a larger weekly share of long investors than short
ones for first time since April 7, J.P. Morgan said.
Barclays' 20-plus-year Treasuries index rose 2.95 percent in
November, making it the best U.S. bond sector in the month.
Meanwhile, the share of all investors who said they were
neutral on U.S. longer-dated Treasuries fell to 58 percent,
compared with 63 percent the previous week.
Among active investors, who are viewed to make speculative
bets on Treasuries, 33 percent said they held more longer-dated
Treasuries than their benchmarks, up from 17 percent the
previous week. Eight percent of them said they were short
longer-dated U.S. government debt for a second week.
The share of active net longs grew to its highest since Oct.
3, 2011.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)