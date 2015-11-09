Nov 9 Large investment managers bought $15.175
billion of five-year Treasury notes at an auction in October,
down from $16.684 billion the previous month, U.S. Treasury
Department data released on Monday showed.
Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S.
government debt, bought $5.077 billion of the latest two-year
supply, below the $6.156 billion they purchased the previous
month, according to the Treasury Department's auction allotment
data.
The Treasury also sold of some of the $35 billion of
five-year notes last month to banks, pension funds and Wall
Street bond dealers.
At other auctions held the same week as the five-year
auction, large investment managers bought $13.793 billion of
seven-year notes, compared with the $14.627 billion they
purchased the previous month.
Overseas investors bought $7.079 billion of the latest
seven-year supply, which was the most since the $7.781 billion
they bought in February 2012. They purchased with $4.847 billion
the previous month.
The Treasury offered $29 billion in seven-year debt.
As for the month's supply of Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS), the Treasury offered $7 billion in 30-Year
TIPS Notes, of which investment funds bought $4.355 billion and
foreign investors purchased $921 million.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Richard Chang)