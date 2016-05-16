WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and Treasury Department are looking into
having brokers and dealers report Treasury cash transactions to
a database that would be run by the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, a self-regulator.
According to a statement from the SEC released on Monday,
the regulators are seeking "efficient and effective means" to
track the trading information and they requested FINRA
"consider a proposal to require its member brokers and dealers
to report Treasury cash market transactions to a centralized
repository."
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Tom Brown)