WASHINGTON May 16 The U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission and Treasury Department are weighing having
brokers and dealers report Treasury cash transactions to a
single database as they try to get a full view of a highly
liquid market that has grown increasingly volatile in recent
years.
According to a statement from the SEC released on Monday,
the regulators are seeking "efficient and effective means" to
track the trading information and working toward having a
"comprehensive plan to collect cash market data in place by year
end."
They requested the industry's self-regulator, the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority, FINRA, "consider a proposal to
require its member brokers and dealers to report Treasury cash
market transactions to a centralized repository."
In January, the Treasury opened a major public review of the
evolving structure and risks of the $13-trillion Treasuries
market, inspired by the whipsaw price swings on Oct. 15, 2014,
that many were part of a "flash rally."
The review found "broad support for more comprehensive
reporting to regulators, including nearly unanimous support for
reporting additional information on Treasury cash market
activity," the SEC said.
It added that the regulators are also developing a plan for
collecting similar data from institutions who are not members of
FINRA.
