(Adds detail, background) NEW YORK, Jan 25 Large investment managers bought $7.258 billion in 30-year bonds at a sale held earlier this month, the lowest amount they purchased at an auction in six months, data from the U.S. Treasury Department released on Monday showed. Their purchase of the 30-year bond supply was lower than the $8.106 billion the prior month and the lowest since $6.378 billion in July, according to the Treasury Department's auction allotment data. The drop in participation resulted in the 30-year issue selling at a yield of 2.905 percent, nearly two basis points higher than what traders had expected. At other auctions held the same week as the 30-year auction, large money managers bought $10.985 billion of three-year notes, compared with $8.795 billion the previous month. They also bought $10.207 billion at a 10-year note auction held in January, more than the $9.316 billion purchased the previous month. Overseas investors, another major group of holders of U.S. government debt, bought $6.574 billion of the latest 10-year supply, compared with $5.455 billion the previous month. Foreign investors bought $5.886 billion of the latest three-year supply, down from $6.292 billion the previous month. They bought $1.159 billion of 30-year bonds versus $1.152 billion the prior month. The Treasury also sold some of the $13 billion in 30-year bonds; $21 billion of 10-year notes and $24 billion in three-year notes earlier this month to banks, pension funds and Wall Street bond dealers. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Tom Brown)