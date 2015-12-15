(Adds detail, quote)
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON Dec 15 Britain's finance ministry will
introduce a secondary market in annuities from April 2017, it
said on Tuesday, extending a shake-up in the pensions market
which has curbed demand for these fixed-rate pensions products.
More than five million people will be able to sell their
annuity following the removal of tax restrictions, the UK
Treasury said in a statement.
Pensions freedoms introduced this year mean retirees no
longer need to use their pension pots to buy an annuity, which
gives an income for life.
The new secondary market will enable those who already
bought an annuity to sell it for an upfront cash sum. Annuity
buyers are expected to be pension providers who can use the
purchased pensions as a hedge against their own liabilities.
"For most people, sticking with an annuity is the right
thing to do," Harriet Baldwin, economic secretary to the
Treasury, said in a statement.
"But there will be some who would welcome being able to draw
on that money as they choose - the same freedom we gave people
approaching retirement in April this year."
The Treasury said this year it was delaying plans for the
secondary market from an original planned launch date of April
2016, to allow time to develop protection for consumers.
The Financial Conduct Authority has warned that pensions
scams were likely to increase as a result of the previous
pensions changes, which have dented annuity sales by nearly
half.
The Treasury said on Tuesday it would extend its Pension
Wise guidance service to the secondary annuity market, and
require individuals to seek independent financial advice for
annuities above a financial threshold, without specifying the
level.
It said it would ask the FCA to provide a consumer
protection framework which could include risk warnings and ways
for consumers to understand the fair value of their annuities.
(Editing by Rachel Armstrong and Jason Neely)