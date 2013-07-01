By Poornima Gupta
| ASPEN, July 1
ASPEN, July 1 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew
has said he will keep up pressure on China over cyber security,
especially stealing of intellectual property and trade secrets,
which he sees as separate from other Internet-related issues
between the two countries.
The recently appointed Treasury secretary said on Sunday he
had already raised his concerns on cyber security when he met
with Chinese President Xi Jinping in China recently.
"It is fundamentally a different set of issues and is
something that is going to remain high on our agenda of issues
to talk to with them about," he told an audience at the Aspen
Ideas festival, saying the meetings in China were "productive."
Lew and Secretary of State John Kerry are set to host their
Chinese counterparts in Washington DC next week for the annual
U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue.
Computer hacking is a contentious issue between the two
countries. U.S. intelligence leaders have said that cyber
attacks and cyber espionage had supplanted terrorism as the top
security threat facing the United States.
For its part, China accused U.S. recently of "double
standards" in cyber security after the flight from Hong Kong of
fugitive former spy agency contractor Edward Snowden, who leaked
details of U.S. cyber surveillance tactics.
While not directly referring to the Snowden issue, Lew said
cyber theft "is just different from other kinds of issues in the
cyber area".
Lew said he also used the recent visit to Beijing to try and
convince the new Chinese administration to reduce barriers to
trade and open up the country to wider foreign investment.
U.S. companies face barriers to invest in around 100 Chinese
sectors, while China holds that U.S. bars Chinese investments on
unjustified national security grounds.
"They fundamentally have to move from a place where they
have a very rigid, structured support for all the industries and
go to more market-determined interest rates, market-determined
investment policies, opening their market more to international
investment," Lew said.
"The fact that there are other issues that do come up
between us can't become an issue as we talk about the core
economic issues which are frankly things China needs to do in
order to grow its economy," he added.
