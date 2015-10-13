(Removes reference to Yellow Tail in 3rd graf)
SYDNEY Oct 14 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates
, the world's biggest standalone wine maker, said on
Wednesday it had agreed to buy the majority of Diageo Plc's
U.S. and British wine operations for $552 million.
The Penfolds winemaker also announced a fully underwritten
rights issue to raise around A$486 million ($350 million) to
fund the acquisition, and said it expects to grow pre-tax
earnings by up to 29 percent in the year to June 30, 2016, due
to strong first quarter sales.
The company said the purchase of brands including Sterling
Vineyards, Blossom Hill and Piat d'Or as well as the Chateaux &
Estate Wine business in the U.S. would immediately double its
luxury and "masstige" - or mass prestige - net sales revenue in
that country.
The deal advances a turnaround plan under Chief Executive
Officer Michael Clarke, brought in last year to rethink the
company's growth strategy after a disastrous foray into the U.S.
saw it destroy thousands of cases of unsold low-end wine.
Clarke has instead been eyeing acquisitions of higher
quality, more profitable labels in the U.S. like those in the
Diageo portfolio.
The acquisition "will be a game-changer for our U.S. brands,
providing us with an immediate opportunity to (increase) our
growth in the U.S., Canada, Asia and Latin America," Clarke said
in a statement.
The company said it plans to fund the purchase with a rights
issue at A$5.60 a share plus debt. It also plans to assume
capitalised leases of $48 million.
A year ago, Clarke rejected two takeover approaches for
Treasury from private equity interests at A$5.20 a share. The
company's shares closed at A$6.57 on Tuesday, before Treasury
announced the Diageo purchase.
($1 = 1.3870 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jane Wardell and Byron Kaye; Editing by Chris
Reese)