(Adds Treasury comment, details on offer)
SYDNEY Aug 4 Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co LP
has raised its bid for Australia's Treasury Wine Estates
to $3.15 billion, the world's No.2 winemaker said on
Monday, adding it would grant the private equity giant access
for due diligence.
Treasury said KKR and Rhone Capital LLC had raised their bid
by 10.6 percent to A$5.20 per share from the A$4.70 offered in
April.
Treasury, which owns the Penfolds, Wolfblass and Beringer
brands, rejected that bid as too low in May after KKR began
approaching investors directly.
"The board of TWE, together with its advisers, has
concluded, based on the revised proposal, that it is in the
interests of its shareholders to engage further with KKR and
Rhone," Treasury said in a statement. It would allow the bidders
to conduct "non-exclusive due diligence" subject to a
confidentiality agreement.
Treasury shares closed at A$4.95 on Friday.
Treasury's shares have fallen from an all-time high of
A$6.43 a year ago amid slashed earnings forecasts, oversupply
problems in its U.S arm and sluggish sales in China.
Treasury's problems are reflected in the broader Australian
wine industry which has struggled through volatile market
conditions and a high currency in recent years.
Under new chief executive Michael Clarke, Treasury has been
restructuring to try to improve its performance, separating its
Australian luxury and mass prestige portfolio.
