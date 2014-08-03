Fitch Rates Toyota Astra Financial Services' Bonds 'AAA(idn)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia has assigned ratings to PT Toyota Astra Financial Services' (TAFS; AAA(idn)/Stable) proposed senior bonds, as follows: - bonds with a maturity of 36 months assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' - bonds with a maturity of 370 days assigned a National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(idn)' TAFS's proposed bond issuance, the second tranche under bond programme II, will be up to