SYDNEY Aug 18 Australia-based Treasury Wine
Estates Ltd, the world's largest standalone winemaker,
more than doubled its full-year net profit on Thursday, aided by
higher demand from Asia and favourable currency movements for
its North American business.
Net profit came in at A$179.4 million ($137.4 million) for
the 12 months to June 30, up from A$77.60 million a year ago and
in line with an average analysts' forecast of A$181.31 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The winemaker will pay a
final dividend of 12 cents, compared with 8 cents the previous
year.
Last month, the Melbourne-based company said it sold 12 U.S.
wine brands as it continued to refocus on the prestige market
there following the failure of its foray into the low-end
segment.
($1 = 1.3058 Australian dollars)
