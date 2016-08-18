* Treasury net profit A$179.4 million vs A$77.60 a year ago
* Volumes to North Asia up 76 percent
* Company to target Chinese millennials, focus on mid-market
* Slower volume growth in U.S. after sale of downmarket
brands
By Tom Westbrook and Jonathan Barrett
SYDNEY, Aug 18 The world's largest standalone
winemaker, Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, on
Thursday said annual profit more than doubled thanks to growing
consumption of mid-market wine by Asia's young middle-class.
As the froth drains out of Asian economies like China,
Treasury has found a lucrative market in selling $10-plus
bottles of wine to millennial drinkers instead of relying on
prestige sales to older, wealthy customers.
"The millennial consumer tends to be a very good target for
us," Treasury Chief Executive Michael Clarke told Reuters in a
phone interview.
"What we are finding is that a lot of those consumers are
moving away from other beverages like beer, spirits and baijiu
in China and moving to wine."
The Melbourne-based company, owner of brands such as
Penfolds and Wolf Blass, posted annual net profit growth of
131.2 percent to A$179.4 million ($138 million), underpinned by
a 76 percent surge in sales by volume to China, Korea and Japan.
Revenue from Asia as a whole, where volume sales rose 40
percent, comprised 14 percent of Treasury's total revenue in
2015-16. Outside Asia, volume sales jumped in Europe by 26.4
percent, but volume growth was more subdued in Australia, New
Zealand and the Americas.
Shares in Treasury leapt 11.5 percent on Thursday and are
trading at a lofty price-to-earnings multiple of around 67,
signalling both the popularity and risks associated with the
stock.
"We're dealing with a stock that already trades at a
significant premium to the rest of the market. It's good
foothold into Asia probably has to do with that good valuation,"
said Ben Le Brun, a Sydney-based analyst at OptionsXpress.
"In such a fast-growing area of the market it does look as
if that's what's underpinned the result."
Winemaker Neil Howard, from Whicher Ridge in Western
Australia's Margaret River region, said he was preparing plans
to produce a slightly cheaper wine to export to China's young
middle-class.
"Most of our product retails for between $25 and $40,"
Howard said.
"But it's well known here that Asian consumers want
something a bit cheaper. If that's what the market is after,
that's what we'll produce."
Since a troubled foray into the U.S. mass market made
Treasury Wine a takeover target in 2014, it has been taking its
portfolio away from low-end wines to widen its margins. This
included the A$754 million purchase of Diageo Plc's U.S.
assets last year, and the company's sale in July of some of
Diageo's downmarket brands.
Treasury recorded earnings before interest and tax of A$342
million for the financial year, compared with its guidance of
A$330 million to A$340 million.
($1 = 1.2999 Australian dollars)
