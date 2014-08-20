SYDNEY Aug 21 Australia's Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, the world's No. 2 winemaker and private equity takeover target, reported a 20 percent fall in annual net profit on Thursday, missing analyst estimates, as it grappled with massive oversupply in its U.S. arm and sales to China fell.

Net profit before significant items for the maker of Penfolds, Lindemans and Wolf Blass wine was A$112.8 million ($104.7 million) for the year to June 30, down from A$141.7 million the previous year. The average forecast of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S was A$123.2 million.

Including an impairment charge for Treasury's destruction of thousands of bottles of excess wine in its U.S. division, the company swung to a A$100.9 million net loss, from a net profit of A$47.2 million the previous year. (1 US dollar = 1.0775 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)