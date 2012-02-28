SINGAPORE Feb 28 Singapore-listed
Treasury China Trust's (TCT) units fell by more than
10 percent on Tuesday, after it said its sponsor Treasury
Holdings was involved in a legal dispute with the National Asset
Management Agency of Ireland (NAMA).
TCT also said, however, that it was not involved in the
Irish court proceedings involving Treasury Holdings and that
none of its assets were subject to the proceedings. Treasury
Holdings owns TCT's trustee-manager.
Additionally, no asset has been transferred to TCT from
Treasury Holdings, and neither TCT nor its trustee-manager owe
any debt or borrowed money which is under the administration of
NAMA, TCT said in a statement to the Singapore Exchange.
TCT is solvent and operating normally, it said, adding that
Treasury Holdings has not lent any money nor provided any
guarantee to TCT or its trustee-manager.
By 0656 GMT, TCT was 8 percent lower at S$1.38 with 197,000
units traded.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)