BRIEF-Volkswagen of America posts May sales of 30,014 units, up 4.3 pct
* Volkswagen of America Inc - May sales totaled 30,014 units, an increase of 4.3 percent over May 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2rIOLCf) Further company coverage:
LONDON Feb 18 Treatt PLC : * On course to meet its expectations for the financial year ended 30 September
2013. * Source text
* Volkswagen of America Inc - May sales totaled 30,014 units, an increase of 4.3 percent over May 2016 Source text (http://bit.ly/2rIOLCf) Further company coverage:
* Alexa customers can now create named timers, schedule reminders for tasks and chores