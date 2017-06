MUMBAI Nov 14 Tree House Education & Accessories, which got listed on stock exchanges in August, reported on Monday net profit of 52.7 million rupees on income of 175 million rupees.

Year-ago comparable numbers were not available as the company was unlisted last-year.

At 12:12 p.m., shares of Tree House Education were trading at 200.05 rupees, up 0.48 percent in a firm Mumbai market. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI)