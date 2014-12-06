A scraggly Christmas tree has stood for weeks in the downtrodden heart of Reading, Pennsylvania, where a town work crew set it up in the middle of one of the poorest cities in America.

To some, the woeful timber reminiscent of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" was an eyesore, with droopy, sparse needles making its skeletal branches visible for all to see.

One local resident said the tree was so ugly that birds would not land on it, local television station, WFMZ, reported.

The president of Reading's City Council raised money to replace it.

But others grew to love the Norway Spruce that had been harvested from the hills surrounding the city and saw in its spindly reflection an image of the hard-scrabble, rust belt city itself.

So after plans to remove the ugly Christmas tree were canceled due to an upcoming snow storm, city officials cast around for something to do with it. City officials said they received numerous offers of help to replace it.

Eventually, officials hit on a novel solution. At a re-dedication ceremony slated for Saturday, it will be adorned with a single red bulb, much like Charlie Brown's scrawny tree in the 1965 animated holiday television special that has become a Christmas classic.

"We hope that this reminds all who are following the story of our tree of the deeper meaning of the holiday season," the city said in a statement.

The tree came to town after the work crew set out to get a nicer tree but, prevented by rainy weather, chopped down the more easily accessible Norway Spruce as a last-minute alternative, according to CBS News.

Like the famed cartoon tree, Reading's evergreen will not remain forlorn for long. A local minor-league hockey team, the Reading Royals, has donated ornaments, and a local real estate agent has donated the use of a bucket truck to drape them on its branches.

The unveiling of a fully decorated tree is slated for December 20.

(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Richard Chang)