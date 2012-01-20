* Sees Q4 adj. EPS $0.84-$0.87 vs est. $1.07
* Sees Q4 rev $535 mln vs est. $567.1 mln
* Shares down 11 pct in premarket trade
Jan 20 TreeHouse Foods Inc
forecast quarterly results below market expectations, as
warmer-than-expected weather hurt demand for soups and hot
cereals and higher sales in discount outlets like dollar and
club stores ate into margins.
The weak outlook sent TreeHouse shares sliding 11 percent to
$56.00 before the bell on Friday.
TreeHouse, which makes a variety of foods like soups, salad
dressings, sauces and pickles that retailers stick their own
labels on, also cut its full-year profit outlook for the third
time.
The company had hiked prices to offset rising material
costs, but its margins were still hurt due to a "meaningful"
shift in its sales to dollar stores and wholesale retailers,
which are less profitable for TreeHouse than traditional
grocers.
"Consumer purchases of shelf stable dry groceries for the
fourth quarter showed their sharpest decline in six years," said
Chief Executive Sam Reed, flagging a troubled quarter for the
entire packaged foods industry.
TreeHouse, which competes with bigger rival Ralcorp Holdings
Corp, expects an adjusted profit of 84 cents to 87 cents
a share for the fourth quarter.
Preliminary revenue grew 5 percent to about $535 million.
Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.07 a share, before
special items, on revenue of $567.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TreeHouse, which will report fourth-quarter results on Feb.
10, now sees a full-year adjusted profit of $2.70 a share and
$2.73 a share, compared with its previous forecast of $2.90 a
share to $3.00 a share.