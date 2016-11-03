* Company cuts full-year profit forecast
Nov 3 TreeHouse Foods Inc cut its
full-year profit forecast due to weak results at its newly
acquired private label business and announced the departure of
an executive who had a key role in making the company the
largest U.S. private label food maker.
TreeHouse, whose shares tumbled as much as 21 percent on
Thursday, boosted its private label business when it closed the
$2.7 billion-acquisition of ConAgra Foods Inc's private
label in February.
The results at the business fell short of TreeHouse's
expectations in the third quarter and sales in the current
quarter would not be enough to stem the declines, Chief
Executive Officer Sam Reed said in a statement.
The company - which also owns brands such as Bay Valley
Foods and Flag Stone Foods - cut its full-year adjusted earnings
forecast to $2.80-$2.85 per share from $3.00-$3.10, pinning the
blame squarely on the underperforming private label business.
TreeHouse also said President Christopher Silva would leave.
The departure, which comes three month after Chief Financial
Officer Dennis Riordan said he would quit, will leave the
company without the two key executives that helped orchestrate
and implement the ConAgra deal.
"We are disturbed by the departure of Chris Silva, the #2
executive of the company, following last quarter's announcement
of the retirement of CFO Dennis Riordan," SunTrust Robinson
Humphrey analyst William Chappell Jr. wrote in a note.
TreeHouse said Riordan would replace Silva as president on
an interim basis and appointed Matthew Foulston, a Compass
Minerals International Inc executive, as its chief
financial officer.
ConAgra itself had struggled to make a profit from the
private label business that was plagued by integration costs,
customer service problems and low profit margins due to price
concessions.
TreeHouse's forecast signals that company executives were
not conservative enough in their previous estimate and/or the
private brands business was even more damaged than they
realized, Chappell said. He cut his rating on the stock to
"hold" from "buy".
The company also said it would close a manufacturing plant
in Delta, British Columbia and cut 100 of the 160 jobs at a
plant in Battle Creek, Michigan - both of which it acquired as
part of the ConAgra deal.
The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company also reported
lower-than-expected profit and sales for the third quarter ended
Sept. 30.
"The third quarter was a tale of two cities," CEO Reed said.
"Our legacy business continued to perform well ... while the
Private Brands business showed sequential improvement, its
results fell short of our expectations."
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Savio D'Souza)