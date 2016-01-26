FRANKFURT Jan 20 Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg is in talks with buyout group KKR over its roughly 1 billion euro ($1.1 billion) stake in TrelleborgVibracoustic in case a stock market listing of the car parts maker fails to get off the ground, according to two sources.

Trelleborg and Germany's Freudenberg last year started preparations for an initial public offering of the Germany-based maker of automotive vibration control technology business.

While Trelleborg initially expected an initial public offering (IPO) to maximize its return, the group has warmed to the idea of selling to private equity as capital markets have deteriorated, the sources said.

Other private equity groups like PAI and Bain have also shown interest in buying the business, the sources said.

Freudenberg wants to stay invested in the asset and may even ask to slightly increase its 50 percent stake to be able to control the business, they added.

Freudenberg said it is studying different strategic options for TrelleborgVibracoustic, declining to specify, while Trelleborg declined to comment.

The private equity groups declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.9225 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)