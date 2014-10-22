(Repeats to cover additional alerts)

STOCKHOLM Oct 22 Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg posted third-quarter core profits above expectations on Wednesday and said it saw demand in the fourth quarter on par with that of the third.

Operating profit excluding items affecting comparability and joint venture TrelleborgVibracoustic rose to 730 million crowns ($100.9 million) from 688 million a year earlier, while analysts had forecast a 721 million profit in a Reuters poll.

(1 US dollar = 7.2335 Swedish crown)