BRIEF-Wintest to acquire RYOSHIN Maintenance Service
* Says it will acquire 360 shares (100 percent stake) of RYOSHIN Maintenance Service Co., Ltd., from RYOSHIN DENKI Co., Ltd.
STOCKHOLM, July 22 Swedish industrial rubber maker Trelleborg reported second-quarter core profits above expectations on Tuesday and said it saw demand in the third quarter on par with that in the second.
Operating profit, excluding items affecting comparability and joint venture TrelleborgVibracoustic, rose to 802 million crowns ($117.1 million) from 723 million a year earlier, while analysts had forecast a 792 million profit in a Reuters poll.
Link to Q2 report: here ($1 = 6.8480 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm)
* Snyder's-Lance, Inc announces CEO transition and reports preliminary first quarter 2017 financial results