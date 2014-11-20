BRIEF-New Residential reports Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.42
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Nov 20 Trematon Capital Investments Ltd
* FY diluted EPS(cents) 22.7
* Declared a special dividend of 5.0 cents per share, which is larger than normal
* Group made a profit attributable to equity holders for year of r43.2 million (2013: r51.5 million) which translates into eps of 24.5 cents (2013: 29.2 cents).
* Group's profit before tax and non-controlling interests increased by r7.5 million, which is a 15% increase over prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Equitable group reports record first quarter 2017 results and continued solid credit performance