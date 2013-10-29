BOSTON Oct 29 Trend Micro Inc Vice
President for Cyber Security Tom Kellermann said he is leaving
the Japanese software maker to join privately held Alvarez &
Marsal, a professional services firm based in New York.
Kellermann will focus on the financial and pharmaceutical
industries as a managing director in Alvarez's cyber protection
practice, advising corporate boards on security strategies and
helping manage teams that investigate breaches, he said on
Tuesday in an emailed statement.
Kellermann, 38, served as a commissioner on the Commission
on Cyber Security for the 44th Presidency, an advisory group to
the Obama Administration.
He has also worked at the World Bank and software maker Core
Security. He teaches a course on cyber crime and espionage at
American University.
A Trend Micro spokesman had no immediate comment on
Kellermann's departure.