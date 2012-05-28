BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
(Corrects net profit figures for the latest and year-ago quarters)
May 28 Three months ended March 31
(Versus the same period a year earlier, in million rupees unless stated)
Net Profit 195.3 vs 90.2
Net Sales (in bln rupees) 1.83 vs 1.51
EPS (in rupees) 7.31 vs 3.88
Results are standalone
NOTE: It produces Large and small volume Parentals, and at other two plants at Mumbai and Kutch, Gujarat, it produces Perfumery, cosmetics & toilet preparations. It operates the Westside range of apparel stores.
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, June 6 India's annual monsoon rainfall is expected to be 98 percent of the long-term average, the country's state-run weather office said on Tuesday, raising prospects of higher farm and economic growth.