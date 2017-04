MUMBAI Dec 31 Shares in supermarket chain Trent Ltd rose 3.9 percent a day after India's foreign investment regulator approved a $110 million investment plan by Britain's Tesco.

Tesco this month took the initial steps to becoming the first foreign company to set up a chain of supermarkets in India's $500 billion retail sector after announcing it had applied to buy a 50 percent stake in Tata Group's Trent Hypermarket. (Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)