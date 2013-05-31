BRIEF-Dena Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps
* Dena bank reduces marginal cost based lending rate (MCLR) for various tenors from 1st June, 2017
LONDON May 31 Treveria PLC : * Lenders in the silo g facility have granted a further 6 week extension of the
loan agreement * Extension to allow for repayment of the loan facility in line with scheduled
sales completions
WARSAW/FRANKFURT May 31 Deutsche Bank AG has begun the sale of parts of its Polish banking operations as the German lender offloads non-core assets and frees up capital, market sources told Reuters.