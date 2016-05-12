LONDON May 12 A former Deutsche Bank
managing director and an accountant were sentenced to a combined
eight years in jail on Thursday, drawing a line under the UK
financial watchdog's eight-and-a-half year insider dealing
inquiry.
Martyn Dodgson, a 44-year-old financier who advised the
government during the credit crisis, was sentenced to
four-and-a-half years for his part in an elaborate scam that
prosecutors said made over $10 million between 2006 and 2010.
It is the longest UK prison term handed down for the crime.
Andrew Hind, a 56-year-old former finance director of
fashion chain Topshop was sentenced to three-and-a-half years at
London's Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of
conspiracy to insider trade on Monday.
Insider dealing - using confidential information to trade on
the stockmarket - carries a maximum seven-year sentence in the
UK. But the longest term handed down to date had been four
years.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)