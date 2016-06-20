By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, June 20 The jury in the London trial of
five former Barclays traders charged with conspiracy to
manipulate global Libor interest rates retired to consider its
verdict on Monday after hearing more than 10 weeks of evidence.
Stylianos Contogoulas, Jonathan Mathew, Jay Merchant, Alex
Pabon and Ryan Reich each deny one count of dishonestly skewing
Libor, a benchmark for rates on about $450 trillion of loans and
contracts worldwide, to boost their profits and defraud others
between June 2005 and September 2007.
In London's third Libor trial, Britain's Serious Fraud
Office (SFO) alleges the men plotted with former colleague Peter
Johnson and others at Barclays to rig the London interbank
offered rate (Libor), a rate designed to reflect banks' costs of
borrowing from each other.
Johnson pleaded guilty in 2014. He has yet to be sentenced.
The jury was presented with scores of emails that New
York-based former dollar swaps traders Merchant, Pabon and Reich
and London-based junior trader Contogoulas sent to Libor
submitters Johnson and Mathew, requesting rates that would
benefit their trading book.
The men told the court they had not been dishonest, that
their bosses condoned and encouraged communication with the
London cash desk, that they communicated on corporate message
systems in full view of compliance staff and that banks commonly
submitted rates with a commercial bias at the time.
But three former bosses, two of whom remain senior Barclays
executives, were called by the prosecution and denied under oath
they knew of trader attempts to influence Barclays' Libor rates,
calling such communications improper or inappropriate.
Harry Harrison, the co-head of Barclays' non-core division
who now reports to Barclays CEO Jes Staley, told the court there
was a grey area when traders could have told submitters about
their trading positions without necessarily asking them to
submit beneficial rates. He conceded Barclays should have had
better training and tighter rules on communications.
Barclays declined to comment.
Allegations that banks and brokerages attempted to rig rates
such as Libor, the average rate at which major banks say they
can borrow funds from each other in different currencies every
day, emerged during the credit crisis in 2008.
In 2012, Barclays became the first bank to settle regulatory
allegations of rate fixing and deliberately understating, or
"low-balling", rates to paint a rosier picture of its financial
health when credit markets dried up during the credit crisis.
It paid a then-record $450 million fine.
Regulators, accused of either condoning or failing to stop
rigging at the time, admitted privately they were taken aback by
the scale of a public and political backlash, which forced out
former Barclays chief executive Bob Diamond, sparked the SFO
inquiry and led to Libor rules being overhauled.
