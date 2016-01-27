* Jury still considering verdict on one broker
* SFO head Green says it was right to bring charges
* SFO should review evidence in other benchmark
inquiries-lawyer
(Adds further legal comment on pending Libor, Euribor cases)
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, Jan 27 Five former brokers were
acquitted on Wednesday of conspiring with convicted trader Tom
Hayes to manipulate crucial benchmark interest rates as London's
second Libor trial dealt a blow to the UK's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO).
Barely a day after retiring to consider their verdicts, the
jury cleared former ICAP brokers Colin Goodman and Danny
Wilkinson, former RP Martin brokers Terry Farr and James Gilmour
and former Tullett Prebon broker Noel Cryan of conspiracy to rig
the London interbank offered rate (Libor), which helps set
borrowing costs for about $450 trillion of loans globally.
Former ICAP broker Darrell Read, who was charged with two
counts of conspiracy to defraud, was acquitted on one count but
the jury had yet to reach a verdict on the second.
The world's third Libor trial, that kicked off four months
ago, comes more than seven years after U.S. regulators first
examined how Libor rates were set.
That U.S. scrutiny sowed the seeds of a global investigation
that has culminated in authorities fining leading banks and
brokerages $9 billion, charging about 30 people and overhauling
how benchmarks such as Libor are policed.
The SFO alleged the six men helped Tokyo-based Hayes, the
first person convicted by a jury of Libor manipulation offences,
to persuade bank clients to skew interbank borrowing rates to
suit his trading position.
Defence lawyers told the jury the defendants were scapegoats
for a fundamentally flawed financial system, which was
self-governing, and that the trial was unfair and unjust.
SFO'S GREEN STANDS BY PROSECUTION
Despite the swift verdicts, SFO head David Green defended
the agency's decision to bring the prosecutions.
"The key issue in this trial was whether these defendants
were party to a dishonest agreement with Tom Hayes," he said in
a statement. "By their verdicts the jury have said that they
could not be sure that this was the case.
"Nobody could sensibly suggest that these charges should not
have been brought and considered by a jury," Green said.
Former UBS and Citigroup trader Hayes, who
earned about $300 million for his banks between 2006 and 2010,
was jailed for 14 years in August, although the sentence was
reduced to 11 years on appeal.
Some lawyers said the agency, whose independent future is
often questioned by critics, should not be judged too harshly on
the outcome of one trial, however costly the prosecution for the
public purse.
Sarah Wallace, head of regulatory and criminal
investigations at law firm Irwin Mitchell, said the SFO should
review the evidence and realistic prospects of success on its
outstanding financial benchmark investigations.
The SFO should also press the government to ease
restrictions on prosecuting companies and rekindle discussions
about a new criminal corporate offence for failure to have
adequate procedures to prevent financial crime, she said.
The SFO is prosecuting a group of former Barclays traders in
its third Libor-related case, currently scheduled for February,
and has also begun a case against six individuals for alleged
conspiracy to rig Euribor, the euro equivalent of Libor.
That case is not scheduled to come to trial before 2017.
HYPOCRISY
Most of the six in the broker trial, aged between 44 and 54,
told the court they had either exaggerated their influence over
Libor rates to appease Hayes, whom they described as a volatile
but valuable client, or had just pretended to do his bidding.
Only Farr, who left school at 15, said he sought to help
Hayes by passing on his requests for lower or higher Libor
rates. But he said he did not know he was doing anything wrong.
"Ultimately, there is a hypocrisy in charging brokers," said
Matthew Frankland, partner at Byrne and Partners, which
represented Wilkinson. "Brokers do not work for banks, they play
no part in the Libor submission process and are not and never
were regulated ... in relation to their Libor predictions."
A spokesman for Tullett said the company noted the jury's
findings in relation to Cryan but had nothing to add. ICAP
declined to comment and a call to RP Martin went unanswered.
