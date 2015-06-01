By Estelle Shirbon
| LONDON, June 1
LONDON, June 1 Tom Hayes, an ex-trader on trial
in London for allegedly conspiring to rig benchmark interest
rates, at first agreed to plead guilty but later changed his
mind, a prosecutor told the court on Monday.
The former yen derivatives trader at UBS and
Citigroup has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of
conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010, a criminal offence
that carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years. He has not yet
begun to lay out his defence.
Hayes, 35, is the first person to go on trial over alleged
manipulation of the London interbank offered rate (Libor) after
a seven-year global inquiry that has led to banks and brokerages
paying around $9 billion in fines.
The Libor benchmark is used to price an estimated $450
trillion of financial contracts and loans worldwide.
Prosecutor Mukul Chawla told the jury at Southwark Crown
Court that Hayes had signed a formal cooperation agreement in
March 2013 with Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) that would
have made him eligible for a reduction in his sentence.
Hayes made "complete confessions" during 82 hours of
interviews with the SFO over six months, Chawla said. But Hayes
later changed his legal team and in October 2013 his new lawyers
wrote to the SFO to say he was withdrawing cooperation, Chawla
said.
He said Hayes' position now was that he had only entered the
agreement with the SFO because he was afraid of being extradited
to the United States, where the Department of Justice was also
investigating his alleged role in rigging Libor.
"The reality is that he simply changed his mind," Chawla
told the court. "Was he lying to the SFO then, is he lying now,
or is he simply a man out for himself, thoroughly dishonest and
manipulative?"
Lawyers for Hayes will set out his defence in detail later
on in the trial, which is due to last 10 to 12 weeks.
In an excerpt from audio recordings of SFO interviews with
Hayes that was played in court, an investigator was heard
asking: "Do you admit that you acted dishonestly in the
manipulation and attempted manipulation of submissions made for
Libor?"
Hayes answered "yes."
In another excerpt, Hayes was heard saying he had been aware
at the time that he was being "dishonest on a micro scale," that
from the outside his conduct would have looked "dodgy" and that
he "wasn't going to get a medal from the regulator."
But he said, "I didn't think that I was basically Bernie
Madoff, in your terms".
In another excerpt, Hayes was heard referring to a
particular attempt to persuade submitters to raise their 6-month
Libor figures to suit his trading book as "basically price
fixing" and "the most dishonest" thing he had done as a trader.
But after an interruption from his lawyer, he went on to say
in the excerpt that he was "participating in an industry-wide
practice that pre-dated my arrival at UBS and post-dated my
departure."
Having left UBS because he felt his bonuses there had not
been good enough reward for the approximately $300 million he
had made for the bank over several years, Hayes signed up with
Citi where he started trading in February 2010.
Chawla showed the jury excerpts from computer chats where
Hayes was reconnecting with a network of contacts in other banks
and brokerages with whom he had previously allegedly conspired,
during his UBS years, to manipulate Libor.
The evidence, which included audio recordings of telephone
conversations, also showed him tentatively approaching Citi's
own Libor submitters to try and influence them to provide
figures that would be favourable to his trading positions.
From his office in Tokyo, he repeatedly urged a more junior
colleague in London to speak to one of the submitters, Burak
Celtic.
In one call, he advised his junior colleague to "just try
and catch him (Celtic) down in the toilet or something" to have
a confidential conversation about Libor rates.
Chawla told the court that the colleague eventually plucked
up the courage to ask Celtic to modify a Libor submission on
Hayes' behalf on June 25, 2010. Chawla said Celtic refused to do
so and immediately reported Hayes to his boss, Andrew
Thursfield.
Citi launched an internal investigation into Hayes' conduct
which resulted in his dismissal in September 2010, Chawla told
the court. He said Hayes had been paid about 3.5 million pounds
($5.32 million) by Citi during his employment, which lasted just
under a year.
Hayes then returned from Japan to England, where he was
arrested in December 2012.
($1 = 0.6579 pounds)
