LONDON, June 2 Tom Hayes, the first trader to
stand trial on alleged Libor rigging charges, was called by
Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank about possible job
offers after being fired by Citigroup for alleged interest
rate rigging, a London court heard on Tuesday.
Prosecutors allege Hayes was motivated by greed when he set
up a network of traders and brokers at some of the world's
leading financial institutions and pressured others to move
benchmark rates in directions that benefited his trading book.
Hayes, who worked for UBS as a derivatives trader
in Tokyo until he was poached by Citigroup > in 2009, has
pleaded not guilty to eight counts of conspiracy to defraud.
Citigroup proceeded to fire him in 2010 but decided against
exercising its right to demand repayment of a 2.22 million pound
($3.40 million) "special cash award" handed to Hayes when he
joined in 2009, according to a letter shown to the court.
Hayes told investigators for Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) that after he became the "fall guy" for Citigroup, he
"immediately got a call" from both Merrill and Deutsche.
He was poised to accept a job offer from Merrill in January
2011, according to an SFO summary of a transcript of extensive
interviews with Hayes shortly after he was arrested in December
2012.
But Michael Halloran, a former senior manager at UBS
, warned Merrill, part of Bank of America, not
to hire him "as it was too risky", Hayes told investigators in
evidence read out by the prosecution and shown on screens to the
jury.
The SFO alleges that Hayes was the ringleader in a
conspiracy between 2006 and 2010 to rig Libor, the London
interbank offered rate that has become a benchmark for roughly
$450 trillion of financial contracts from mortgages to loans.
INTERNAL INVESTIGATION
He lasted just 10 months at Citigroup before a colleague
complained about his trading methods and he was sacked. He was
arrested at his home in southeast England in December 2012.
During subsequent interviews with the SFO, Hayes told
investigators he had been aware that Citigroup was launching an
internal investigation into Libor but had assumed it would focus
on bank solvency questions rather than traders. He was told by
his boss Christopher Cecere there was nothing to worry about,
Hayes said in the interviews.
"I literally thought well, look, the solvency thing, you
know, I'm talking about the margins and edges and, like, how
much you can affect the rate by, you know, like very small
amounts, but on very large notionals," he said in January 2013.
Regulators have alleged that banks lowered Libor rates
during the financial crisis to paint a rosier picture of their
financial health when credit markets dried up, helping to shield
institutions from negative attention about creditworthiness.
But in early September 2010, Hayes walked into the Tokyo
office, got a tap on his shoulder and was summoned to a meeting
that included Citigroup's Japanese CEO Brian Mccappin at which
he was told he would be fired.
"Well that's sort of ironic that you're firing me given that
you were involved in it up to your eyeballs as well," he said,
according to the transcripts.
In a letter laying out its grounds for dismissal sent to
Hayes in September 2009, Citigroup alleged Hayes attempted to
manipulate yen Libor and Tibor, the Tokyo equivalent rate, to
benefit his trading position.
Hayes, whose various nicknames were Tommy, Chocolate and
Rainman, refuted accusations of wrongdoing, responding three
days later: "I wish to reiterate that my actions were entirely
consistent with those of others at senior levels ..."
He said that Citigroup had not "properly explained" the
accusations or any evidence and failed to allow him a "proper
hearing" with the opportunity for representation.
Prosecutors allege Hayes was part of a conspiracy involving
around 25 staff at 10 of the world's largest banks and
brokerages to rig rates for profit.
His defence team is expected to lay out its case in July in
a trial scheduled to last between 10 and 12 weeks.
($1 = 0.6521 pounds)
