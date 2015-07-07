* Defence opens case in trial of alleged Libor manipulator
* Defendant Hayes, former UBS, Citigroup trader, takes stand
* Hayes says only said he was dishonest to avoid US
extradition
By Kirstin Ridley
LONDON, July 7 Tom Hayes, the first person to
face trial by jury over allegations he conspired to rig global
Libor interest rates, told a London court on Tuesday he had not
acted dishonestly and just wanted to do his job as "perfectly as
he could".
Taking the stand for the first time in the high-profile
trial at Southwark Crown Court, the 35-year-old former UBS
and Citigroup star trader said he had only
admitted to wrongdoing in interviews with British officials
because he wanted to avoid extradition to the United States.
Hayes told the court that during interviews with British
investigators in the months following his arrest in December
2012 he had acknowledged dishonesty in the hope that British
charges would protect him from a tougher U.S. sentence.
Hayes, who has pleaded not guilty to eight counts of
conspiracy to defraud between 2006 and 2010, said his initial
cooperation with Britain's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) was driven
by panic after he saw Lanny Breuer and Eric Holder, two of the
most powerful lawyers in the United States at the time, announce
he had been criminally charged on Dec. 19, 2012.
"I was frozen with fear ... basically I was petrified. I
faced three counts and each count carried a 20 or 30 year
sentence," Hayes told the court.
The SFO alleges Hayes set up a network of brokers and
traders that spanned some of the world's most powerful financial
institutions to influence Libor rates -- designed to reflect the
cost of inter-bank borrowing -- for his own trading benefit,
prejudicing the interests of others.
DRIVEN BY HUNGER
Hayes said all he had ever wanted to do was do a good job
for his employers.
He told SFO investigators in 2013 he had been greedy when
trying to influence Libor, the London interbank offered rate
that is used as a benchmark for around $450 trillion of
financial contracts from home loans to derivatives worldwide.
But on Tuesday, he said this was the wrong word to describe
his work ethic.
"Hunger is a better word than greed," he said: "I was hungry
to do the best job I could do."
Based in Tokyo, Hayes traded in yen-denominated derivatives
tied to Libor. Small movements in the rate could translate into
sizeable profits for his trading book, although he stressed that
not all of his trading book was exposed to the rate.
Hayes, who has said he was extremely open about trying to
influence rates, that his managers knew what he was doing and
that the practice was widespread, told the court he believed
banks at the time tended to submit Libor to flatter commercial
interests.
Banks wanted to join the official panel that allowed their
submissions to be counted towards the official daily rate
because this "allowed them to make commercially favourable
submissions", he said, adding that he failed to see why this was
wrong - as long as the number was justified.
Asked whether he thought it was honest to try and affect
Libor rates, he said: "Yes, because the answer is honest,
accurate and in line with the question (banks need to answer
when submitting their cost of borrowing rates). I don't see why
the mere fact that it's chosen on a commercial basis is wrong."
FOR THE LOVE OF NUMBERS
Nicknamed "Tommy chocolate" by brokers because of a tendency
to order a hot chocolate while others drank beer, the former
maths graduate said he had a love/hate relationship with his job
as a trader and sometimes felt sick with stress.
"It could make you feel physically sick every day getting to
work ... But when you get it right ... and you see that number
pop up on your screen ... It's just so pure."
Making almost daily requests of traders and brokers about
where he wanted Libor rates was just a "numbers game" he said -
even if he knew the person he was asking always ignored him and
he had no empirical evidence his requests ever had an effect.
Hayes was diagnosed with mild Asperger's Syndrome -a form of
autism - last month by medical experts as part of these
proceedings. He was allowed to sit with his legal team and an
independent intermediary, rather than in the glass-enclosed
security dock where defendants more usually sit.
Judge Jeremy Cooke told the jury that Asperger's was a
condition that meant people could often not detect shades of
grey, tended to see the world in black and white and exhibit
intense interest in things.
Hayes said he was obsessed with financial markets.
"I'm still obsessed with the financial market and I very,
very much miss my old job .... it was a big part of my
identity," he said.
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; Editing by Susan Fenton)